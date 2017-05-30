Heatwave grips many areas of Pakistan amid long power cuts

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has been hit by a heatwave amid lengthy power cuts in many parts of the country.

The state-run Meteorological Department says daily highs on Monday reached 53 degrees Celsius — about 127 Fahrenheit — in the southwestern town of Turbat, breaking a nearly 10-year-old record.

Its forecast on Tuesday says the hot and dry weather will continue throughout the week across the country, including in the southern Sindh province where 1,233 people died from the heat in 2015.

The heat has added to the hardships of many Pakistanis who are facing lengthy power cuts since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan, when Muslims fast during daylight hours.

The power cuts have sparked street protests in many areas of energy-starved Pakistan.