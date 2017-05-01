Jay Chou to take The Invincible World Tour to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou (周杰倫) will take his “The Invincible” (地表最強) World Tour to Taipei for four nights starting September 28, reports said Tuesday.

The tour already passed through such diverse locations as Hong Kong and London, but his home country had been left out so far.

The concerts will take place at the Taipei Arena (小巨蛋), a venue which has been the target of complaints by neighborhood residents about the noise of singing or jumping pop fans at other concerts.

Without revealing details of his plans, Chou reportedly said his concerts would feature “flagship-level” audio and video quality entertainment.

“The Invincible” is the Taiwanese pop star’s seventh world tour, and at an estimated NT$160 million (US$5.3 million), his most expensive to date, reports said.

Because the podium show is so complex, the crew needs sufficient time to set it up, a problem which caused an attempt at staging the tour at the Taipei Arena last year to fail. However this year, Chou’s label, JVR Music, said four shows would be possible from September 28 to October 1, though no details about the music or special guest appearances could be revealed beforehand.

Tickets will go on sale from June 17 at noon through the Tixcraft agency.