Romanian air traffic controllers stage strike

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian air traffic controllers have gone on strike demanding better working conditions, leading to some cancellations and delays.

In the first two hours of Tuesday's strike, six flights were canceled and seven were delayed at Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport. More than 300 flights were scheduled to fly to or from the airport Tuesday. Reports said flights from Sibiu Airport in central Romania could also be affected.

The transportation ministry has asked a Bucharest court to declare the walkout illegal, and a ruling is expected later Tuesday.

About 30 trade unionists gathered outside the court wearing T-shirts saying: "You have sold the earth, will the skies follow?"

Air traffic controllers are required by law to ensure the safety of a reduced number of flights crossing Romania during the walkout.