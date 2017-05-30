oBike expands into northern Taiwanese port city, raising concern for causing chaotic urban environment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--More than 7,000 motorcycle parking spaces are available for oBike parking, Keelung City Government said on Tuesday in an effort to defuse the public’s concern that the dockless bike sharing system might cause a chaotic urban environment in the constricted northern Taiwanese port city.

The oBike operator has quietly introduced oBike into Keelung, placing a total of 180 bikes at the Keelung District Fishermen's Association building (基隆區漁會大樓) and the Wholesale Seafood Market of Bisha Recreational Port (碧砂漁港魚貨直銷中心), and is offering free trial ride until June 10. The operator is applying to the city for adding stations at Star Light Harbor (星晨碼頭) and National Taiwan Ocean University, the city government said.

Hoping Island (和平島) and National Museum of Marine Science & Technology (海科館) are possible sites for oBike stations in the future, the local government added.

Unlike YouBike, bicycles from oBike can be picked up and dropped off at any legal bicycle parking space. There is no need to return the bicycles to a specific bike station.

The oBike operator will then transport bicycles back to their stations via GPS tracking. Addressing concern from the public that oBike might cause a chaotic urban environment, Keelung Public Works Bureau official Huang Yi-wei (黃毅維) said bicycles can legally park on any of the more than 5,900 roadside motorcycle parking spaces and that the number will increase to 7,795 if the spaces in car parking lots are counted.

According to current law, parking a bike illegally is punishable by a fine between NT$300 and NT$600. Keelung also has city ordinances that crack down on illegal parking.

Huang said the city government had also requested the operator not to set up oBike stations on sidewalks and some other public areas.

The city government said Keelung is home to 180,000 registered motorcycles and that the oBike operator is mulling over placing nearly 1,000 bikes in the city in the future. As Keelung has no designated bike parking spaces, the city government will see how the numbers of motorcycles and bikes change in the city, and may mark off spaces for bike parking in the future if necessary, Huang said.