Coach Luciano Spalletti leaving Roma

ROME (AP) — Roma has announced the departure of coach Luciano Spalletti in a widely expected move.

Roma says, "The process to appoint a new coach is now underway."

The announcement on Tuesday comes two days after Spalletti guided Roma to a second-place finish in Serie A and direct entry into the Champions League.

The 58-year-old Spalletti is reportedly in negotiations to become coach of Inter Milan.

Sassuolo's Eusebio Di Francesco, a former Roma player, is reportedly the top choice to replace Spalletti.

Spalletti's second stint as Roma's coach began in January.

Roma president Jim Pallotta thanked Spalletti and noted that "under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma's history. We wish Luciano all the best for the future."