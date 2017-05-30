Death toll from thunderstorm in Moscow climbs to 14

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say the death toll from a powerful thunderstorm in Moscow and its suburbs has reached 14.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday 11 people were killed in Moscow and three in the suburbs as high winds and rain ripped through the Russian capital on Monday, felling trees, tearing off roofs and damaging over 1,500 cars.

Winds reached up to 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour).

More than 150 people have been taken to hospitals. Train services around the region were disrupted and dozens of flights from Moscow's airports delayed.

The storm knocked down several pine trees at the residence of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday afternoon, temporary blocking the entrance to the compound.