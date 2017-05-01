Suhua Highway to open for 2 hours Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Holidaymakers who drove to Hualien County for the four-day Dragon Boat Festival are having a hard time heading back home Tuesday, as landslides cut off the main road to Yilan County and forced motorists to turn to ships, trains, or long alternative routes.

The Suhua Highway (蘇花公路) was cut off in both directions between Suao (蘇澳) and Dongao (東澳) by rockslides at Jiugong (九宮里) Sunday evening, but initial predictions that the rubble would soon be cleared came to nothing.

On Tuesday, the last day of the long holiday weekend, the authorities announced that one lane of the segment would only be open for two hours Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. in both directions.

From June 1 to June 3, the road would be open to traffic during three periods each day, between 6 and 8 a.m., from 12 noon to 1 p.m. and between 4 and 6 p.m., the authorities said.

Due to the difficult terrain and the expectation of rain, a complete repair of the site hit by the rockslides might take up to five months, experts said.

As a result of the problems, holidaymakers hurrying to head back home before the resumption of work Wednesday were forced to seek alternatives.

Ferry services between Hualien City and Suao Harbor suddenly became popular, reports said, while extra trains were mobilized to serve the route between the counties of Hualien and Yilan.

Driving out of Hualien County was possible over alternative routes, but those included a six-hour journey over 232 kilometers by way of Lishan to Yilan County, or the central cross-island highway to Nantou County which would take at least seven hours over 212 km and also pass through difficult terrain, along narrow roads subject to fog and rain.