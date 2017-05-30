Indian divers to join Sri Lanka flood rescue as toll climbs

A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor salvages belongings at a destroyed house in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May
Sri Lankan army soldiers carry the body of a victim of a mudslide in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May
A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor salvages belongings at a destroyed house in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May
Sri Lankan soldiers help with rescue work at the site of a mudslide in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, M
Sri Lankan soldiers dig earth during rescue efforts in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Helicopter
A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor stands by the damage caused in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 20
Mudslide survivor Shirani Mallika grieves over the loss of her relatives in a landslide in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lan
Mudslide survivors stand by the site of the accident in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathg
Sri Lankan soldiers dig earth during rescue efforts in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kiribathga
Mud and slush cover the slope at the site of a landslide in Kiribathgala, in Ratnapura district, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 29, 2017. Kirib
A Sri Lankan mudslide survivor sits watching military rescue work at the site of a mudslide in Kiribathgala village in Ratnapura distri
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Indian navy is sending divers and medical teams to Sri Lanka to help rescue people marooned by severe flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 183 people.
The death toll is expected to rise, with more than 100 people still missing since rain-triggered floods and mudslides swamped southern and western areas of the Indian Ocean island nation on Friday.
Many of the hundreds of thousands asked to evacuate over the weekend had returned home by Tuesday to begin clearing debris and mud from their waterlogged homes.
But more than 80,000 people were still in relief camps because their homes had been completely destroyed or were located in areas still unreachable.