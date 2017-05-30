BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS — Militants who have occupied much of a southern Philippines city over the past week were planning violent attacks during the holy month of Ramadan to earn recognition as a regional branch of the Islamic State group, the military said. By Jim Gomez. Sent 800 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-GROUNDED PEDOPHILES — Australia plans to ban convicted pedophiles from traveling overseas in what the government said is a world-first move to protect vulnerable children in Southeast Asia from exploitation. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 500 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — A suspect in the poisoning death of the North Korean leader's half brother wrote to her parents from jail, asking them to pray for her but saying "don't think about me too much." The murder trial of the two suspects was transferred to a higher court. By Eileen Ng. sent 540 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-STORM — A tropical storm lashed southern Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of poorly built homes on islands in the Bay of Bengal. Some 300,000 people had been moved to higher ground, and no casualties were immediately reported. Sent 210 words.

INTERNATIONAL:

OBIT-MANUEL NORIEGA — Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, a onetime U.S. ally who was ousted as Panama's dictator by an American invasion in 1989 and spent most of the subsequent years of his life in prison, has died at age 83. By Juan Zamorano and Kathia Martinez. Sent 1,100 words, photos.

TIGER WOODS-DUI ARREST — Tiger Woods says medication, not alcohol, caused arrest on DUI charge and a jail photo far different from his usual image. SENT: 680 words, photo, video. WITH: TIGER WOODS-TIMELINE (sent).

FINANCIAL:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were weaker as investors stayed on the sideline before the release of a raft of economic data due later this week. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 400 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is Christie Hampton. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.