U.S. arms sales to Taiwan benefit both sides: Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Selling weapons to Taiwan maintains the military balance in East Asia and therefore also benefits the United States and other countries in the region with similar ideals, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told visiting U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy Chairman Cory Gardner Tuesday.

Taiwan is hoping for an expansion of military sales by Washington this year as the administration of President Donald Trump is believed to be more favorable to the idea.

Receiving the delegation led by the Colorado Republican, Tsai expressed the hope for even closer negotiating relations with the U.S. and emphasized how past sales of defensive weapons to Taiwan had contributed to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits while also benefiting Washington and its allies. She praised Gardner’s co-sponsorship of the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act (ARIA), a proposal designed to reassure U.S. allies in the area.

“We will unequivocally back our ally Taiwan, including authorizing new arms sales and providing for enhanced diplomatic contacts with Taipei,” the Congressional Record quotes the senator as saying.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the president mentioned how Taiwan’s representative in the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰), attended a global ministerial meeting on how to combat Islamic State and donated funds and equipment for the removal of mines in Iraq.

A bilateral fair trade agreement was also named by Tsai as an important aim to work for, as cooperation would benefit industry in both countries.

The president asked Senator Gardner to continue supporting Taiwan and to transfer her best wishes to President Trump and to Vice President Mike Pence.

The Senator reportedly described Taiwan as an important friend and ally, and said he would continue to help in the hope that the island could raise its international profile.