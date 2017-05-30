Asia’s largest ICT show Computex kicks off in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—In its 37th year, about 1,600 global and domestic manufacturers attended Computex, said James Huang (黃志芳), Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), during the event’s opening ceremony at Nangang Exhibition Center on Tuesday morning.

The five-day show that coincides with the second day of Dragon Boat Festival this year, runs from May 29 to June 3, at two separate venues the Taipei Trade Center and the Nangang Exhibition Hall.

“Computex in Taipei has become the most important information and communications technology (ICT) event in Asia,” remarked Taipei Computer Association Chairman T.H. Tung (童子賢). “The show this year attracted 1,600 domestic and global manufacturers and more than 40,000 visitors to participate.”

International visitors at this year’s show increased 10.5 percent year-on-year to reach 16,082 individuals from 123 countries, including Japan, U.S., China, Korea, UK, Canada, Vietnam and others, said Huang.

Main themes at this year’s show are centered around Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, Innovations and Startups, Business Solutions, and Gaming and Virtual Reality (VR)

“Based on studies by market research and consulting firm Gartner, the three emerging technology trends include intelligent, digital and mesh,” he added. “Mesh refers to the interconnections of mankind, processes, things, and services in a smart and integrated digital eco-system.”

Related technologies extend to robotic learning, drones, virtual assistants, chatbots, blockchains, and virtual reality, the TAITRA head added.

Huang noted in his speech technology trends in Taiwan were shifting from hardware or software manufacturing towards the integration of the two types of products.

“Gartner forecasts that in 2017, half of the world’s IoT business solutions will be from startups and innovators,” he added.

In response, the state-backed show organizer, TAITRA, started showcasing Taiwan-based startups and hosting competitions to spur new startup developments as of 2016.

This year 100 startups from around the world will be registering to compete on June 1, and the winner will walk home with US$30,000 cash money from Computex.

Renowned global technology brands attending the show this year include NXP, Intel, IBM, Windows, Nvidia, Acer, Qualcomm and others.

Taiwan’s Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) were some of the honorable guests that attended the opening ceremony.