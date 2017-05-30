  1. Home
ASUS presents five new laptops at Computex 2017

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/30 12:38

ASUS presents five thin-and-light ZenBook and VivoBook laptops at Computex 2017.(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) took the stage at Monday’s Computex 2017 press event to present five thin-and-light ZenBook and VivoBook laptops.

The models showcased on stage included ZenBook Flip S (UX370), the world’s thinnest convertible laptop; ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490), the world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop; ZenBook Pro (UX550), the thinnest, lightest and most powerful to date in this professional-grade ultraportable series; ASUS VivoBook S15, featuring a 15.6-inch display in a 14-inch-class chassis; and ASUS VivoBook Pro 15, the most powerful VivoBook ever, according to  ASUS.

ZenBook Flip S (UX370)

The new laptop line-up includes support for many new Windows 10 features — including Windows Ink, Windows Hello, Cortana and Modern Standby — to boost productivity and give users a best-ever computing experience, ASUS said.

Shih said “Our brand-new ZenBook and VivoBook line-up truly goes to the edge of beyond, providing everyone with a new definition of thin, beautiful and powerful laptops.”

Shih was joined on stage by Gregory Bryant, Intel Corporate Vice President of Client Computing Group, who added “ASUS line-up of new ZenBook and VivoBook PCs, all powered by 7th Generation Intel Core processors, give people a choice of thin-and-light PCs that merge high performance with style.”

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih (left) was joined on stage by Gregory Bryant (right), Intel Corporate Vice President of Client Computing Group 

A comprehensive line-up of ASUS products will be on display at the ASUS showroom at the Nangang Exhibition Hall during Computex 2017 from May 30 to June 3.
ASUS
Computex 2017

