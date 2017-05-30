BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/30 12:15
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 19 .604
Boston 27 23 .540 3
Baltimore 26 23 .531
Tampa Bay 28 26 .519 4
Toronto 24 27 .471
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 21 .553
Cleveland 26 23 .531 1
Chicago 24 26 .480
Detroit 24 27 .471 4
Kansas City 21 29 .420
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 16 .692
Texas 25 27 .481 11
Los Angeles 26 29 .473 11½
Seattle 23 29 .442 13
Oakland 22 28 .440 13

___

Monday's Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Houston 16, Minnesota 8

Seattle 6, Colorado 5

Cleveland 5, Oakland 3

Toronto 17, Cincinnati 2

Detroit 10, Kansas City 7

Tampa Bay 10, Texas 8

Atlanta 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Oakland (Gray 2-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4)

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-2) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-1)

Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-3)

Seattle (Miranda 4-2) at Colorado (Anderson 3-4)

Tampa Bay (Andriese 5-1) at Texas (Martinez 1-3)

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-6)

Houston (Fiers 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-0)

Detroit (Verlander 4-3) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0)

Atlanta (Colon 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0)