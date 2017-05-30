BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|102
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Montgomery, Holder (5), Shreve (7) and G.Sanchez; Bundy, O'Day (8), Brach (9) and C.Joseph. W_Bundy 6-3. L_Montgomery 2-4. Sv_Brach (10). HRs_New York, Judge.
___
|Boston
|100
|210
|000—4
|4
|0
|Chicago
|003
|000
|20x—5
|5
|0
Price, Kelly (6), Barnes (7), Boyer (8) and Vazquez; Holmberg, Infante (5), Minaya (7), Kahnle (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and K.Smith. W_Minaya 1-0. L_Barnes 3-2. Sv_Dav.Robertson (8). HRs_Boston, Betts. Chicago, Cabrera.
___
|Houston
|000
|200
|0113—16
|18
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|070
|100—
|8
|11
|1
Peacock, Jankowski (5), Gregerson (8) and McCann; E.Santana, Pressly (8), Breslow (8), Belisle (8), Rucinski (9) and Gimenez. W_Jankowski 1-0. L_Breslow 1-1. HRs_Houston, Correa, Beltran, Bregman. Minnesota, Grossman, Sano.
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|201—3
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|400
|00x—5
|9
|0
Mengden, Coulombe (4), Neal (5), Hendriks (8) and Vogt; Carrasco, Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 5-2. L_Mengden 0-1. Sv_Allen (14). HRs_Oakland, Healy, Alonso, Davis. Cleveland, Santana, Encarnacion, Jackson.
___
|Detroit
|000
|060
|040—10
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|202
|200—
|7
|9
|0
Da.Norris, Greene (6), B.Hardy (6), Rodriguez (7), A.Wilson (8), J.Wilson (9) and Avila; Hammel, Minor (5), Maness (6), Moylan (7), Soria (8), Strahm (8), McCarthy (9) and S.Perez. W_Rodriguez 2-5. L_Soria 2-2. Sv_J.Wilson (4). HRs_Detroit, Martinez. Kansas City, Hosmer, Merrifield.
___
|Tampa Bay
|102
|020
|500—10
|13
|0
|Texas
|310
|102
|010—
|8
|13
|0
E.Ramirez, Alvarado (3), Stanek (4), De Leon (6), Whitley (8), Colome (9) and De.Norris; M.Perez, Jeffress (6), Claudio (7), Barnette (7), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_De Leon 1-0. L_Barnette 1-1. Sv_Colome (14). HRs_Tampa Bay, Beckham, Longoria. Texas, Choo, Gallo.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|003
|030
|000—6
|10
|0
|Colorado
|001
|112
|000—5
|7
|0
Gaviglio, Pazos (6), Zych (7), Vincent (8), Rzepczynski (8), Altavilla (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Chatwood, Oberg (5), Lyles (6), Ottavino (8), McGee (8) and Wolters. W_Gaviglio 1-1. L_Chatwood 4-7. Sv_Diaz (9). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon, Story.
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|025
|330
|22x—17
|23
|0
Bonilla, Stephenson (3), Buchanan (5) and Mesoraco; Stroman, Leone (7), Howell (9) and Martin, Maile. W_Stroman 6-2. L_Bonilla 0-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall. Toronto, Martin, Smoak, Tulowitzki.
___
|Atlanta
|006
|000
|000—6
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|200
|000—3
|7
|1
Teheran, J.Ramirez (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; Nolasco, Morin (3), Petit (5), Alvarez (7), Parker (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado. W_Teheran 4-4. L_Nolasco 2-5. Sv_Johnson (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons, Valbuena, Pujols.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|002
|100
|110—5
|9
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
R.Hill, P.Baez (6), Romo (7), Hatcher (8), Morrow (9) and Grandal; Leake, Siegrist (8), J.Broxton (8), Cecil (9) and Molina. W_R.Hill 2-2. L_Leake 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Utley, Bellinger, Forsythe.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|031
|00x—4
|7
|1
Garza, Scahill (6), Drake (7), Feliz (8) and Pina; Gsellman, Sewald (8), Reed (9) and Rivera. W_Gsellman 3-3. L_Garza 2-2. Sv_Reed (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Santana.
___
|Arizona
|100
|000
|002—3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|201—4
|9
|0
Delgado, Chafin (6), Hoover (7), De La Rosa (7), Wilhelmsen (8), Bradley (9) and Mathis, Iannetta; Williams, Nicasio (7), Rivero (8), Watson (9) and Stewart, Cervelli. W_Watson 4-1. L_Bradley 1-1. HRs_Arizona, Iannetta. Pittsburgh, McCutchen.
___
|Washington
|010
|001
|010—3
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
Roark, O.Perez (8), Kelley (8), Glover (9) and Wieters; Moore, Strickland (8), Kontos (8), Gearrin (9) and Posey. W_Roark 5-2. L_Moore 2-6. Sv_Glover (6). HRs_Washington, Zimmerman.
___
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000—2
|3
|0
|San Diego
|000
|410
|00x—5
|8
|0
Hendricks, Grimm (6), Duensing (8) and Montero, Contreras; Cosart, Torres (5), Buchter (7), Hand (7), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Torres 3-2. L_Hendricks 4-3. Sv_Maurer (7). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
|Miami
|002
|002
|00x—4
|7
|0
Hellickson, Rodriguez (7), Leiter Jr. (8) and Rupp; Volquez, Garcia (7), Wittgren (7), Barraclough (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Volquez 1-7. L_Hellickson 5-3. Sv_Ramos (6). HRs_Miami, Dietrich.