BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/05/30 12:17
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0784 Monday's Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 010 000 100—2 7 1
Baltimore 102 000 00x—3 8 0

Montgomery, Holder (5), Shreve (7) and G.Sanchez; Bundy, O'Day (8), Brach (9) and C.Joseph. W_Bundy 6-3. L_Montgomery 2-4. Sv_Brach (10). HRs_New York, Judge.

___

Boston 100 210 000—4 4 0
Chicago 003 000 20x—5 5 0

Price, Kelly (6), Barnes (7), Boyer (8) and Vazquez; Holmberg, Infante (5), Minaya (7), Kahnle (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and K.Smith. W_Minaya 1-0. L_Barnes 3-2. Sv_Dav.Robertson (8). HRs_Boston, Betts. Chicago, Cabrera.

___

Houston 000 200 0113—16 18 0
Minnesota 000 070 100— 8 11 1

Peacock, Jankowski (5), Gregerson (8) and McCann; E.Santana, Pressly (8), Breslow (8), Belisle (8), Rucinski (9) and Gimenez. W_Jankowski 1-0. L_Breslow 1-1. HRs_Houston, Correa, Beltran, Bregman. Minnesota, Grossman, Sano.

___

Oakland 000 000 201—3 7 2
Cleveland 001 400 00x—5 9 0

Mengden, Coulombe (4), Neal (5), Hendriks (8) and Vogt; Carrasco, Miller (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 5-2. L_Mengden 0-1. Sv_Allen (14). HRs_Oakland, Healy, Alonso, Davis. Cleveland, Santana, Encarnacion, Jackson.

___

Detroit 000 060 040—10 12 1
Kansas City 001 202 200— 7 9 0

Da.Norris, Greene (6), B.Hardy (6), Rodriguez (7), A.Wilson (8), J.Wilson (9) and Avila; Hammel, Minor (5), Maness (6), Moylan (7), Soria (8), Strahm (8), McCarthy (9) and S.Perez. W_Rodriguez 2-5. L_Soria 2-2. Sv_J.Wilson (4). HRs_Detroit, Martinez. Kansas City, Hosmer, Merrifield.

___

Tampa Bay 102 020 500—10 13 0
Texas 310 102 010— 8 13 0

E.Ramirez, Alvarado (3), Stanek (4), De Leon (6), Whitley (8), Colome (9) and De.Norris; M.Perez, Jeffress (6), Claudio (7), Barnette (7), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_De Leon 1-0. L_Barnette 1-1. Sv_Colome (14). HRs_Tampa Bay, Beckham, Longoria. Texas, Choo, Gallo.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Seattle 003 030 000—6 10 0
Colorado 001 112 000—5 7 0

Gaviglio, Pazos (6), Zych (7), Vincent (8), Rzepczynski (8), Altavilla (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Chatwood, Oberg (5), Lyles (6), Ottavino (8), McGee (8) and Wolters. W_Gaviglio 1-1. L_Chatwood 4-7. Sv_Diaz (9). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon, Story.

___

Cincinnati 100 001 000— 2 6 1
Toronto 025 330 22x—17 23 0

Bonilla, Stephenson (3), Buchanan (5) and Mesoraco; Stroman, Leone (7), Howell (9) and Martin, Maile. W_Stroman 6-2. L_Bonilla 0-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall. Toronto, Martin, Smoak, Tulowitzki.

___

Atlanta 006 000 000—6 7 0
Los Angeles 010 200 000—3 7 1

Teheran, J.Ramirez (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; Nolasco, Morin (3), Petit (5), Alvarez (7), Parker (8), Middleton (9) and Maldonado. W_Teheran 4-4. L_Nolasco 2-5. Sv_Johnson (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons, Valbuena, Pujols.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 002 100 110—5 9 2
St. Louis 000 100 000—1 5 0

R.Hill, P.Baez (6), Romo (7), Hatcher (8), Morrow (9) and Grandal; Leake, Siegrist (8), J.Broxton (8), Cecil (9) and Molina. W_R.Hill 2-2. L_Leake 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Utley, Bellinger, Forsythe.

___

Milwaukee 000 011 000—2 5 0
New York 000 031 00x—4 7 1

Garza, Scahill (6), Drake (7), Feliz (8) and Pina; Gsellman, Sewald (8), Reed (9) and Rivera. W_Gsellman 3-3. L_Garza 2-2. Sv_Reed (7). HRs_Milwaukee, Santana.

___

Arizona 100 000 002—3 7 0
Pittsburgh 000 100 201—4 9 0

Delgado, Chafin (6), Hoover (7), De La Rosa (7), Wilhelmsen (8), Bradley (9) and Mathis, Iannetta; Williams, Nicasio (7), Rivero (8), Watson (9) and Stewart, Cervelli. W_Watson 4-1. L_Bradley 1-1. HRs_Arizona, Iannetta. Pittsburgh, McCutchen.

___

Washington 010 001 010—3 8 0
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 8 1

Roark, O.Perez (8), Kelley (8), Glover (9) and Wieters; Moore, Strickland (8), Kontos (8), Gearrin (9) and Posey. W_Roark 5-2. L_Moore 2-6. Sv_Glover (6). HRs_Washington, Zimmerman.

___

Chicago 200 000 000—2 3 0
San Diego 000 410 00x—5 8 0

Hendricks, Grimm (6), Duensing (8) and Montero, Contreras; Cosart, Torres (5), Buchter (7), Hand (7), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Torres 3-2. L_Hendricks 4-3. Sv_Maurer (7). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe.

___

Philadelphia 000 001 000—1 4 1
Miami 002 002 00x—4 7 0

Hellickson, Rodriguez (7), Leiter Jr. (8) and Rupp; Volquez, Garcia (7), Wittgren (7), Barraclough (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Volquez 1-7. L_Hellickson 5-3. Sv_Ramos (6). HRs_Miami, Dietrich.