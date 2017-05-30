Don’t forget fun of standing eggs at noon on Dragon Boat Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Besides eating zongzis (sticky rice dumplings), trying to stand an egg on its end, or egg balancing, at noon on Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on Tuesday, is also a traditional Taiwanese practice.

Patience and peace of mind are said to be the key to successfully balancing an egg, and Taiwanese people believe that chances of doing that are the greatest at noon on the day of the Dragon Boat Festival.

As this practice has become part of the Dragon Boat Festival fun, some temples and department stores in Taiwan even organize annual egg balancing contests around noon of the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar.

A couple of temples in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan hold such contests every year on the Dragon Boat Festival in front of the temples, where there is no shade at all, but children as well as adults were seen having a lot of fun under the scorching sun trying to stand eggs.

An egg balancing expert who has participated in egg balancing contests for many years shared his secret of egg balancing success. He said he kneels down holding an egg with both hands, finds a point that enables the egg to balance, patiently steadies the egg, and then slowly let go of his hands. Eight or nine out of ten, the egg will stand, he said.

So quickly take out an egg and get ready to stand it before the best time passes.



