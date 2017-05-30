BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Gimnasia 0, River Plate 3
|Friday's Match
Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 1, Gimnasia 2
Banfield 3, Temperley 1
Newell's 3, Olimpo 2
Huracan 1, Boca Juniors 1
San Martin 4, Sarmiento 2
|Sunday's Matches
Racing Club 2, San Lorenzo 1
Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0
Arsenal 0, Lanus 2
Talleres 2, Atletico Tucuman 1
River Plate 0, Rosario Central 0
Atletico Rafaela 1, Belgrano 2
Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 3
|Monday's Match
Estudiantes 2, Santa Fe 0