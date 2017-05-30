The Latest: Philippine military says foreign fighters killed

A policeman looks at the glass window marked with bullet holes and cracks in a building at the site of an earlier gun battle between go
Police patrol the streets of Marawi city as government troops battle with Muslim militants who continue to hold their ground in some ar
With white flags to indicate they are non-combatants, displaced residents continue to flee to safer areas as government troops battle w
With a white flag to indicate they are non-combatants, displaced residents ride a motorbike to flee to safer areas as government troops
With white flags to indicate they are non-combatants, displaced residents continue to flee by a convoy of vehicles to safer areas as go
Displaced residents fleeing by a truck to safer areas stop by a roadside as government troops battle with Muslim militants Monday, May
Displaced residents ride a mini-truck with their belongings while fleeing to safer areas as government troops battle with Muslim milita
MARAWI, Philippines (AP) — The Latest on militant violence in a southern Philippine city (all times local):
8 a.m.
The Philippine military chief says three Malaysians, an Indonesian and possibly Arab extremists have been killed in a southern city that Islamic militants planned to burn entirely in an audacious plot to project the lethal influence of the Islamic State group.
Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the military has made advances in containing the weeklong siege of Marawi city. He says a top Filipino militant is believed to have been killed and the leader of the attack was wounded in the fighting.
Ano also told AP that the extremists plotted to set Marawi ablaze and kill as many Christians in nearby Iligan city on Ramadan to mimic the violence seen by the world in Syria and Iraq.