Angels star Trout has torn thumb ligament, surgery possible

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a torn ligament in his left thumb and may need surgery that could sideline him for eight weeks.

The Angels put the reigning AL MVP on the disabled list Monday for the first time in his career. The outfielder hurt himself a day earlier making a headfirst slide to steal second base in Miami.

At 25, Trout already is a two-time AL MVP. He is hitting .337 and has 16 home runs, second most in the majors.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said an MRI revealed the tear. Team doctor Steve Yoon was scheduled to arrive in Anaheim later Monday night to meet with Trout and discuss his options.

"At this point, surgery is an option," Eppler said.

The Angels lost shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a similar thumb injury last season. He had surgery and was out for more than five weeks.