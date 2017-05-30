Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre comes off DL for season debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is finally set to start his 20th major league season.

Beltre was activated from disabled list and in the lineup for Monday night's game against Tampa Bay. He has missed the whole season so far because of a right calf strain, after also having issues with his left calf during spring training.

The 38-year-old Beltre went into this season only 52 hits shy of 3,000 for his career. He won his fifth career Gold Glove last season.

Texas waited until after Beltre went through infield drills and batting practice before posting its lineup about 90 minutes before the game. Beltre was listed as batting fourth and playing third base.

___

