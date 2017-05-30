BC-SOC--German Standings

  1. Home
2017/05/30 05:09
German Football Standings
Germany Bundesliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bayern Munich 34 25 7 2 89 22 82
RB Leipzig 34 20 7 7 66 39 67
Borussia Dortmund 34 18 10 6 72 40 64
Hoffenheim 34 16 14 4 64 37 62
FC Koln 34 12 13 9 51 42 49
Hertha BSC 34 15 4 15 43 47 49
SC Freiburg 34 14 6 14 42 60 48
Werder Bremen 34 13 6 15 61 64 45
Borussia Moenchengladbach 34 12 9 13 45 49 45
Schalke 34 11 10 13 45 40 43
Eintracht Frankfurt 34 11 9 14 36 43 42
Bayer Leverkusen 34 11 8 15 53 55 41
Augsburg 34 9 11 14 35 51 38
Hamburger SV 34 10 8 16 33 61 38
Mainz 34 10 7 17 44 55 37
Wolfsburg 34 10 7 17 34 52 37
Ingolstadt 34 8 8 18 36 57 32
Darmstadt 34 7 4 23 28 63 25