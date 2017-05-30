Moldova's government orders expulsion of 5 Russian diplomats

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova's government is expelling five Russian diplomats from the former Soviet republic.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and European Integration Ministry confirmed Monday that the diplomats will be expelled. Spokeswoman Ana Samson did not identify them or explain the decision.

Moldova's pro-Russian President Igor Dodon reacted on Facebook, calling the move "a disgusting gesture against our strategic partner," Russia. He says the five have 72 hours to leave Moldova.

Dodon suggests the expulsion is "probably an order from the West or perhaps across the ocean," alluding to the United States.

Russian Ambassador to Moldova Farit Muhametshin was quoted as saying he will analyze the document sent to him.

In March, Moldova's government accused Russian intelligence agents of intimidating Moldovan lawmakers, intelligence officials and pro-European politicians visiting Russia in recent months.