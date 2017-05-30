French Open at a glance: Djokovic (with Agassi), Nadal win

A quick look at the French Open:

MONDAY'S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. Brief rain. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

MONDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's first round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 5 Milos Raonic, No. 7 Marin Cilic, No. 10 David Goffin, No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 22 Pablo Cuevas, No. 25 Steve Johnson, No. 28 Fabio Fognini.

Seeded winners in the women's first round: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 4 Garbine Muguruza, No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 14 Elena Vesnina, No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 18 Kiki Bertens, No. 23 Sam Stosur, No. 27 Yulia Putintseva, No. 29 Ana Konjuh, No. 32 Zhang Shuai.

MONDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's first round: No. 14 Jack Sock, No. 31 Gilles Simon, No. 32 Mischa Zverev.

Seeded losers in the women's first round: No. 19 CoCo Vandeweghe, No. 24 Daria Gavrilova, No. 25 Lauren Davis.

STAT OF THE DAY

15-0 — 2013 runner-up David Ferrer's first-round record at the French Open after his five-set victory over Donald Young.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Is a love that you have to love, and then you hate sometimes. It's like when you marry someone." — 2010 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone (who lost to Muguruza), describing her relationship with tennis.

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

After last year's breakthrough to the No. 1 ranking, Andy Murray has been struggling in 2017, but he'll try to right himself starting in the French Open's first round against Andrey Kuznetsov. Joining Murray, the runner-up a year ago in Paris, in finally getting going on Day 3 will be 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who meets Jozek Kovalik. Wawrinka started his clay season poorly before emerging with a title at the Geneva Open last week. The don't-look-away-or-you'll-miss-something-spectacular match of the day should be 15th-seeded Gael Monfils of France against Dustin Brown of Germany. Both hit highlight-worthy, GIF-ready shots on a regular basis. A couple of women who have been playing very well on clay play their first-round matches, too: No. 3 Simona Halep against Jana Cepelova, and No. 5 Elina Svitolina against Yaroslava Shvedova, who is best known for winning a "golden set" — all 24 points — at Wimbledon in 2012. Seeded Americans John Isner and Madison Keys play their first-rounders, too.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis