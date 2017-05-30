The Latest: Greece orders financial probe of refugee NGO

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Latest on Europe's response to the large numbers of migrants and refugees trying to reach the continent (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Greek judicial authorities have ordered an investigation into allegations that staff at a European Union-funded NGO sexually exploited refugees and misused money intended for their welfare.

Immigration Minister Ioannis Mouzalas on Monday handed Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou a letter from the EU's top humanitarian aid official outlining the allegations.

The NGO allegedly involved was not publicly named, and no details on the claims were provided.

Dimitriou ordered a preliminary investigation by a financial crimes prosecutor.

The allegations were first made public this month by the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Christos Stylianides.

Stylianides' office said in a May 16 statement that the commission is taking the allegations "very seriously" and will suspend funding to the NGO pending the investigation.

___

3:57 p.m.

Romanian border police say they have detained 11 Syrian and Iraqi migrants who are suspected of trying to illegally cross the border and reach the Schengen zone.

Police said in a statement Monday that a man with both Romanian and Hungarian citizenship is also being investigated for migrant smuggling.

The statement said that police noticed a car with Hungarian plates which stopped 500 meters (550 yards) from the border with Hungary on Saturday evening.

There were five Syrian and Iraqi citizens, aged 23 to 32, and six minors aged 1 to 10 in the car, traveling with temporary asylum-seeker documents.

They told border police they wanted to illegally cross the Romania-Hungary border to arrive in the visa-free Schengen zone. Hungary is a member of Schengen while Romania isn't.