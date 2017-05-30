Heavy rains drive tens of thousands from homes in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rains and flooding have driven tens of thousands of Brazilians from their homes in the country's northeast and caused at least four deaths.

The state of Pernambuco said in a statement Monday that it declared a state of emergency in 14 cities affected by heavy rains in recent days. More than 35,000 people have fled their homes as flood waters rose waist-high in some places. The government in the neighboring state of Alagoas said in a statement that more than 2,000 families have been forced from their homes and four people have died.

The Defense Ministry says it has sent 100 troops and 10 vehicles to Alagoas and two helicopters to Pernambuco.

President Michel Temer visited both states on Sunday to discuss the emergency response and promise federal support.