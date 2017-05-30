Barcelona hires former player Ernesto Valverde as its coach

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says former player Ernesto Valverde will be its new coach.

The longtime Athletic Bilbao manager is replacing Luis Enrique, who ended his three-year stint after winning the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

A former forward, the 53-year-old Valverde played two seasons with Barcelona in the late 1980s and was coached by Johan Cruyff, the Dutch great who gave Barcelona its winning identity.

The announcement was made on Monday by Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu after the club's board meeting.

Valverde's official introduction to fans and the media will be made on Thursday.