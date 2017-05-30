Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn to face questions on live TV

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will face a live studio audience and a tough TV interviewer as the general election campaign moves to the airwaves.

Monday's night's airing of "The Battle For Number 10" falls short of a head-to-head debate between the two top contenders in the June 8 vote but may shed light on their policy differences.

The title refers to 10 Downing St., the prime minister's official residence now occupied by May.

The studio audiences have been selected with an eye toward balance.

The format calls for each candidate to separately face questions from the audience and be interviewed by seasoned interviewer Jeremy Paxman.

It will be aired on Sky News and Channel 4.