2 Maine police officers hurt, 1 critical, after boat crash

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A Maine police officer is in critical condition two days after being injured when he was thrown from boat on the Saco River as he and another officer responded to reports of a canoeist missing in the river.

A hospital official said Monday that 20-year-old Fryeburg Officer Nathan Desjardins remained in critical condition at a Lewiston hospital following the Saturday afternoon crash. A second officer, 51-year-old veteran Dale Stout, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Maine Warden Service says the boat hit something.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Bousquet, of South Berwick, and two men fell into the river on Saturday afternoon. The two men made it to shore. Bousquet remains missing.

Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said Sunday it's been a difficult and exhausting day for Fryeburg police.