The Latest: Sanctuary cities protest disrupts Texas session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a protest at the Texas Capitol in Austin over SB4, a new law that compels local police to enforce federal immigration law (all times local):

11 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters wearing red "lucha" or "fight" T-shirts and chanting their opposition to Texas' tough new anti-"sanctuary cities" law have forced the Texas House to interrupt its floor session.

About 40 minutes into the proceedings on the final day of the legislative session Monday, protesters began cheering and chanting from the gallery: "Here to stay!" and "Hey, hey, ho, ho SB4 has got to go!"

Some waved banners reading "See you in court!"

The House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. The demonstration continued for several minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups.

Texas recently approved SB4, which compels local police to enforce federal immigration law. Opponents have filed lawsuits.

___

10:20 a.m.

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."

The Texas law is similar to a 2010 Arizona law that lets police inquire about a person's immigration status even during routine interactions such as traffic stops.

But as the group joins with local activists, their effort is coming too late for a small portion of foreign-born Texans who have already begun evacuating the state.

While their ranks are still too small to measure, a larger exodus — as has already happened in Arizona — could seriously impact Texas. The state has more than 1 million immigrants illegally in the country.

Although the visiting activists are urging resistance, some immigrants are abandoning Texas for more liberal states, where they feel safer from deportation.