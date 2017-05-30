England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Monday at the end of third and final one-day international between England and South Africa at Lord's:
|England
Jason Roy c Amla b Rabada 4
Alex Hales c Amla b Rabada 1
Joe Root lbw b Parnell 2
Eoin Morgan c de Kock b Parnell 8
Jonny Bairstow st de Kock b Maharaj 51
Jos Buttler c du Plessis b Rabada 4
Adil Rashid c du Plessis b Rabada 0
David Willey c Duminy b Parnell 26
Toby Roland-Jones not out 37
Jake Ball b Maharaj 7
Steven Finn c de Villiers b Maharaj 3
Extras: (2lb, 8w) 10
TOTAL: (all out) 153
Overs: 31.1.
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-7, 3-15, 4-15, 5-20, 6-20, 7-82, 8-134, 9-143, 10-153
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-1-39-4 (2w), Wayne Parnell 8-0-43-3 (6w), Morne Morkel 4-0-15-0, Keshav Maharaj 6.1-0-25-3, Chris Morris 4-0-29-0.
|South Africa
Hashim Amla b Roland-Jones 55
Quinton de Kock b Ball 34
JP Duminy not out 28
Faf du Plessis c Buttler b Ball 5
AB de Villiers not out 27
Extras: (1lb, 6w) 7
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 156
Overs: 28.5
Fall of wickets: 1-95, 2-95, 3-101
Did not bat: David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel
Bowling: David Willey 4.5-0-43-0 (1w), Jake Ball 10-0-43-2 (5w), Steven Finn 7-1-35-0, Toby Roland-Jones 7-2-34-1.
Result: South Africa win by 7 wickets.
Series: England win 2-1.
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.