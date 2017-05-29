Computex 2017 to take place Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Computex 2017 will be held from May 30 to June 3 in Taipei, Taiwan with over 1,600 exhibitors using 5,010 booths, according to Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), organizer of the event.

This year’s Computex will feature the four exhibition areas--SmarTEX, InnoVEX, iStyle, and Gaming & VR--showing the latest products and technology research and development, according to TAITRA.

Following its very successful debut at Computex last year, SmarTEX will again provide a glimpse of future lifestyles and commerce made possible by IoT. At SmarTEX, attendees will find IoT applications in trending information and communications technology (ICT) categories including security solutions, smart home and entertainment, wearables, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), automotive electronics and smart technology solutions.

InnoVEX, also debuted last year, will provide opportunities for 230 start-ups and innovators from 20 countries worldwide, TAITRA said.

To capitalize on the virtual reality craze in recent years, this year’s Computex added the "Gaming & VR" exhibition area. There are nearly 60 gaming brands displaying related products and technologies at this year’s event, according to the event organizer.

The iStyle exhibition area is set up solely for the purpose of showcasing Apple MFi-certified peripherals, according to TAITRA.