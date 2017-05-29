Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 29, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SSW;14;82%;91%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and not as hot;38;29;Sunny and very warm;40;30;W;14;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;W;19;25%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;22;17;A shower in the a.m.;21;17;ESE;13;66%;73%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;30;16;A t-storm, cooler;20;13;WSW;24;77%;59%;4

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;12;5;Partly sunny;14;6;NW;11;61%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and not as hot;34;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;SE;11;27%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;22;11;Rain and a t-storm;13;6;WSW;26;82%;82%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;19;14;Rain tapering off;19;14;SW;8;84%;91%;1

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;23;17;Partly sunny;25;15;S;8;49%;27%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;16;12;A few showers;17;12;NW;10;80%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;43;25;Sunny and hot;43;25;NNW;20;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;35;24;Spotty showers;33;25;SSW;9;72%;96%;7

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;32;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;19;WSW;19;62%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;S;11;85%;92%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;ENE;20;73%;52%;6

Beijing, China;Cloudy;27;18;An afternoon shower;26;16;NE;15;50%;55%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;WSW;7;42%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Showers and t-storms;30;15;WNW;12;57%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Variable cloudiness;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;10;70%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;27;15;ESE;10;56%;5%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;SSW;10;42%;57%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;30;16;A t-storm, cooler;22;12;WSW;15;72%;59%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;Mostly sunny;27;15;WSW;10;49%;13%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;SW;9;41%;13%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;17;8;Partly sunny;16;7;SE;11;74%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;30;17;A shower in the a.m.;29;17;W;9;34%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;32;18;High clouds;30;18;SSW;10;43%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;NE;14;26%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;High clouds;24;11;NNW;7;41%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;22;ESE;6;63%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;41;29;Warm with some sun;41;29;SW;15;42%;26%;10

Chicago, United States;Thundershowers;23;13;Some sun, a shower;20;12;WSW;20;53%;67%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy showers;31;26;Spotty showers;29;26;SW;16;78%;97%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;18;13;A stray shower;22;12;W;16;78%;77%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;WNW;15;75%;18%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;10;55%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;S;21;70%;60%;6

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;33;27;Hazy sun;38;28;ESE;11;50%;9%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;21;8;Clouds and sun;24;9;S;11;42%;42%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;36;26;Tropical cyclone;28;24;SW;64;86%;97%;5

Dili, East Timor;A little a.m. rain;35;24;A shower in spots;32;24;SE;11;65%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;10;A morning shower;17;6;NW;25;68%;45%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun, some clouds;35;18;Spotty showers;28;14;NNE;11;30%;61%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;24;17;Nice with sunshine;24;18;WSW;17;74%;2%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;A morning shower;33;26;SSE;8;70%;63%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;21;9;An afternoon shower;21;8;ESE;11;59%;75%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;13;56%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;18;4;A shower or two;12;8;SE;13;54%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;10;73%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Partly sunny;30;25;ESE;12;74%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;21;Some sun, a shower;30;21;ENE;17;57%;57%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;37;25;A p.m. t-storm;36;24;WSW;15;45%;56%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;25;Sunshine, very warm;40;24;NE;22;38%;14%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, a shower;21;15;Overcast, showers;21;15;E;10;76%;81%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;10;72%;88%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;30;Sunny and hot;40;29;NNW;19;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;16;2;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;WNW;6;58%;5%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, summerlike;36;17;Sunlit, not as hot;30;12;NNW;21;16%;5%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;35;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;28;SSE;7;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;27;16;Showers and t-storms;27;17;SSE;9;71%;85%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;42;30;A stray thunderstorm;40;29;SSW;16;31%;46%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;26;15;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNE;12;55%;48%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;21;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and beautiful;32;23;Partly sunny;33;22;WNW;7;59%;36%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;37;27;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSE;11;75%;73%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;E;7;79%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;11;2;An afternoon shower;11;-1;NW;13;56%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;25;SSW;13;71%;81%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;22;18;Clouds and sun;22;18;S;14;71%;23%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;23;15;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;NNW;17;62%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;A few showers;23;13;A stray shower;20;11;W;20;67%;42%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;15;Low clouds breaking;24;15;S;9;67%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;SSE;10;66%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;27;15;Showers and t-storms;28;16;NE;4;48%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;30;28;A t-storm around;30;27;WSW;27;76%;85%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;32;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;ESE;6;74%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm or two;34;27;S;9;62%;84%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up;15;10;A shower in the a.m.;13;7;WSW;18;72%;76%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;26;14;A shower or t-storm;24;16;SSW;9;56%;74%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;27;Partly sunny, warm;32;27;ESE;14;63%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;25;12;Clouds and sun;23;11;NE;11;70%;44%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;34;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;14;77%;64%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable clouds;16;8;Rather cloudy;15;8;SE;12;66%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;17;12;Showers/thunderstorm;21;12;SSW;13;76%;96%;6

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;23;11;Partly sunny, cooler;16;6;N;13;66%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;29;A shower or t-storm;32;29;WSW;25;79%;84%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;26;15;A stray shower;24;14;ENE;12;66%;65%;6

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;15;13;Mostly cloudy;19;15;SE;12;79%;55%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;28;15;Nice with sunshine;28;16;WNW;15;46%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;25;15;Spotty showers;22;9;SW;15;65%;82%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Clouding up;30;18;WSW;7;51%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;23;12;Showers;18;11;SSE;12;72%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Downpours;18;11;Spotty showers;22;11;SW;23;75%;76%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;30;27;A shower or two;29;27;ESE;25;82%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NNW;7;83%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;ENE;13;84%;91%;7

Paris, France;Couple of t-storms;29;17;A morning t-storm;24;13;NW;11;66%;58%;4

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;ENE;14;55%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thundershower;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;9;72%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;ENE;10;75%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;9;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;A p.m. t-storm;30;16;W;8;47%;80%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;30;16;Cloudy with a shower;28;16;N;9;56%;74%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;22;9;A shower in the p.m.;24;10;SW;15;55%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Mostly sunny;24;14;N;14;65%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;28;24;Spotty showers;28;24;S;12;78%;91%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with rain;10;8;Rain tapering off;10;7;ESE;13;72%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of rain;21;9;Clouds and sun;20;14;S;5;47%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;26;19;WNW;9;74%;18%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Sunny and very warm;43;29;N;11;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;WSW;10;40%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;17;6;Becoming cloudy;15;8;SE;12;46%;60%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;12;Low clouds breaking;18;13;W;25;63%;41%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;SE;8;70%;88%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;29;26;A shower or t-storm;29;26;SE;16;76%;83%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NW;7;90%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;16;ENE;17;21%;10%;16

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;15;4;Mostly sunny;17;7;ENE;5;52%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun, some clouds;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;9;78%;66%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;13;Nice with sunshine;25;12;NNW;13;60%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Showers around;17;10;SSW;12;83%;93%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;High clouds;30;17;WSW;10;37%;10%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;32;21;Partly sunny;31;24;SSE;16;57%;14%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;33;28;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;28;WSW;10;82%;88%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;22;9;Mostly sunny;25;12;SSE;8;59%;30%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Brief showers;29;25;ENE;20;76%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;17;5;Showers;16;10;SSW;15;70%;87%;3

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Plenty of sun;17;11;WSW;12;56%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;32;24;Thundershower;32;25;W;9;66%;91%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;18;6;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SE;10;53%;74%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;32;18;Sunny and nice;29;14;N;15;34%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;28;14;Partly sunny;24;14;N;10;56%;12%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NE;13;17%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;NNE;17;38%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;S;8;44%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;29;21;S;16;58%;2%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;20;11;A shower in spots;19;11;W;22;70%;64%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;26;18;Sunny;26;19;ESE;26;57%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;29;17;Sunny and delightful;30;17;SSE;20;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;24;5;Warm with some sun;27;7;NE;15;13%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;15;A few showers;18;11;ESE;7;68%;92%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;S;6;41%;58%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, low humidity;34;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;25;SE;8;71%;92%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;S;6;59%;62%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;SW;8;55%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds breaking;12;10;Partly sunny, breezy;16;10;N;26;83%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon rain;29;26;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;25;S;16;83%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;ENE;7;33%;2%;9

