Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 29, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;77;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSW;9;82%;91%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and not as hot;101;85;Sunny and very warm;103;86;W;9;47%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;W;12;25%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;72;62;A shower in the a.m.;70;62;ESE;8;66%;73%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;85;60;A t-storm, cooler;68;56;WSW;15;77%;59%;4

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;54;41;Partly sunny;57;43;NW;7;61%;0%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and not as hot;93;69;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;SE;7;27%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;72;51;Rain and a t-storm;55;42;WSW;16;82%;82%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Spotty showers;66;58;Rain tapering off;66;57;SW;5;84%;91%;1

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;73;62;Partly sunny;77;60;S;5;49%;27%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;61;53;A few showers;62;54;NW;6;80%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;109;77;Sunny and hot;110;77;NNW;12;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;95;76;Spotty showers;92;76;SSW;6;72%;96%;7

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;88;67;WSW;12;62%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;89;78;A couple of t-storms;86;80;S;7;85%;92%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;77;65;A t-storm in spots;75;64;ENE;13;73%;52%;6

Beijing, China;Cloudy;81;64;An afternoon shower;79;61;NE;9;50%;55%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;Mostly sunny;82;57;WSW;4;42%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;84;63;Showers and t-storms;87;59;WNW;7;57%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Variable cloudiness;67;48;Mostly cloudy;66;49;SE;6;70%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;80;61;Partly sunny;80;60;ESE;6;56%;5%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;83;60;Partly sunny, warm;89;65;SSW;6;42%;57%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;86;62;A t-storm, cooler;71;54;WSW;9;72%;59%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;Mostly sunny;81;59;WSW;6;49%;13%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;Plenty of sunshine;83;61;SW;6;41%;13%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;62;46;Partly sunny;61;45;SE;7;74%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;87;62;A shower in the a.m.;85;63;W;5;34%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;90;65;High clouds;86;64;SSW;6;43%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;92;70;Sunny and very warm;97;71;NE;9;26%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;72;51;High clouds;75;52;NNW;4;41%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;70;A t-storm in spots;81;71;ESE;4;63%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;106;84;Warm with some sun;106;84;SW;9;42%;26%;10

Chicago, United States;Thundershowers;74;55;Some sun, a shower;69;53;WSW;12;53%;67%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy showers;88;79;Spotty showers;84;78;SW;10;78%;97%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rather cloudy;65;55;A stray shower;71;54;W;10;78%;77%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;82;75;Mostly sunny;83;75;WNW;10;75%;18%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;86;67;Partly sunny;87;70;SE;6;55%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;S;13;70%;60%;6

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;91;81;Hazy sun;101;82;ESE;7;50%;9%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;70;46;Clouds and sun;76;49;S;7;42%;42%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;96;79;Tropical cyclone;83;75;SW;40;86%;97%;5

Dili, East Timor;A little a.m. rain;94;75;A shower in spots;90;75;SE;7;65%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;63;51;A morning shower;63;43;NW;15;68%;45%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun, some clouds;95;64;Spotty showers;83;57;NNE;7;30%;61%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;75;63;Nice with sunshine;76;65;WSW;10;74%;2%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;A morning shower;92;79;SSE;5;70%;63%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;70;48;An afternoon shower;69;47;ESE;7;59%;75%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;8;56%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;64;39;A shower or two;54;46;SE;8;54%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;78;A thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;6;73%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;Partly sunny;86;76;ESE;7;74%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;85;70;Some sun, a shower;86;71;ENE;11;57%;57%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;99;77;A p.m. t-storm;97;76;WSW;9;45%;56%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;Sunshine, very warm;103;75;NE;14;38%;14%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, a shower;70;60;Overcast, showers;70;58;E;6;76%;81%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;84;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;ESE;6;72%;88%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;86;Sunny and hot;104;84;NNW;12;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;60;35;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;WNW;4;58%;5%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, summerlike;96;62;Sunlit, not as hot;86;54;NNW;13;16%;5%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;96;81;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;SSE;4;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;81;61;Showers and t-storms;81;62;SSE;6;71%;85%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;107;87;A stray thunderstorm;105;84;SSW;10;31%;46%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;79;59;A t-storm in spots;79;58;NNE;8;55%;48%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;13;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and beautiful;90;73;Partly sunny;91;72;WNW;4;59%;36%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;99;81;Showers and t-storms;90;79;SSE;7;75%;73%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;A t-storm or two;92;75;E;4;79%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;51;35;An afternoon shower;51;30;NW;8;56%;64%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;91;79;A thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;8;71%;81%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;72;65;Clouds and sun;71;64;S;9;71%;23%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;74;60;Sunshine, pleasant;75;60;NNW;10;62%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;A few showers;73;55;A stray shower;67;51;W;13;67%;42%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;75;58;Low clouds breaking;75;59;S;6;67%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;84;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;SSE;6;66%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;80;59;Showers and t-storms;82;61;NE;3;48%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;87;82;A t-storm around;87;81;WSW;16;76%;85%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;89;76;A shower or t-storm;87;77;ESE;4;74%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;90;79;A t-storm or two;93;81;S;6;62%;84%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouding up;58;50;A shower in the a.m.;55;45;WSW;11;72%;76%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;79;58;A shower or t-storm;75;61;SSW;6;56%;74%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;90;81;Partly sunny, warm;90;81;ESE;9;63%;66%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;77;53;Clouds and sun;74;52;NE;7;70%;44%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;94;78;A t-storm in spots;84;78;SW;9;77%;64%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable clouds;60;47;Rather cloudy;59;47;SE;8;66%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;62;53;Showers/thunderstorm;69;54;SSW;8;76%;96%;6

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;73;52;Partly sunny, cooler;61;43;N;8;66%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;84;A shower or t-storm;90;85;WSW;15;79%;84%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers and t-storms;79;59;A stray shower;75;57;ENE;7;66%;65%;6

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;60;55;Mostly cloudy;66;59;SE;8;79%;55%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;82;59;Nice with sunshine;82;60;WNW;9;46%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;77;59;Spotty showers;71;48;SW;9;65%;82%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;Clouding up;86;64;WSW;4;51%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;73;54;Showers;64;53;SSE;7;72%;87%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Downpours;65;53;Spotty showers;71;52;SW;14;75%;76%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;85;81;A shower or two;84;80;ESE;15;82%;73%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;75;A shower or t-storm;86;76;NNW;4;83%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;88;76;A couple of t-storms;85;76;ENE;8;84%;91%;7

Paris, France;Couple of t-storms;83;62;A morning t-storm;75;55;NW;7;66%;58%;4

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;ENE;9;55%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thundershower;90;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSW;5;72%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;A t-storm around;87;77;ENE;6;75%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;73;A t-storm in spots;93;74;ESE;5;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;A p.m. t-storm;86;60;W;5;47%;80%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;86;60;Cloudy with a shower;82;61;N;6;56%;74%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;72;48;A shower in the p.m.;74;49;SW;9;55%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;Mostly sunny;74;58;N;9;65%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;82;75;Spotty showers;83;75;S;7;78%;91%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with rain;50;47;Rain tapering off;51;44;ESE;8;72%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of rain;69;48;Clouds and sun;68;57;S;3;47%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny;79;67;WNW;5;74%;18%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;77;Sunny and very warm;110;83;N;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;81;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;WSW;6;40%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;63;44;Becoming cloudy;59;47;SE;7;46%;60%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;54;Low clouds breaking;64;55;W;16;63%;41%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;65;Couple of t-storms;79;65;SE;5;70%;88%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;84;78;A shower or t-storm;85;78;SE;10;76%;83%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;65;A t-storm in spots;77;67;NW;4;90%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;63;Mostly sunny;85;60;ENE;11;21%;10%;16

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;60;40;Mostly sunny;63;44;ENE;3;52%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun, some clouds;86;74;A t-storm in spots;84;73;N;5;78%;66%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;72;55;Nice with sunshine;76;54;NNW;8;60%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;76;55;Showers around;63;51;SSW;8;83%;93%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;High clouds;86;63;WSW;6;37%;10%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;90;70;Partly sunny;88;75;SSE;10;57%;14%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;91;82;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;82;WSW;6;82%;88%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;72;48;Mostly sunny;76;54;SSE;5;59%;30%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;85;77;Brief showers;85;77;ENE;12;76%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;63;41;Showers;60;51;SSW;9;70%;87%;3

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;65;46;Plenty of sun;63;51;WSW;8;56%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;90;76;Thundershower;89;77;W;5;66%;91%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;64;42;Mostly cloudy;62;50;SE;6;53%;74%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;90;64;Sunny and nice;83;58;N;10;34%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;83;57;Partly sunny;76;57;N;7;56%;12%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;97;66;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;NE;8;17%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;86;68;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;NNE;10;38%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;82;58;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;S;5;44%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny;84;70;S;10;58%;2%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;69;52;A shower in spots;66;51;W;14;70%;64%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;78;64;Sunny;79;66;ESE;16;57%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;84;62;Sunny and delightful;85;63;SSE;12;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;75;41;Warm with some sun;80;45;NE;9;13%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;78;59;A few showers;65;52;ESE;5;68%;92%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;84;59;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;S;4;41%;58%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, low humidity;93;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;77;SE;5;71%;92%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;76;50;Clouds and sun, nice;73;55;S;4;59%;62%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;84;57;Partly sunny, warm;81;64;SW;5;55%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds breaking;54;50;Partly sunny, breezy;60;50;N;16;83%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon rain;84;79;Heavy a.m. t-storms;86;77;S;10;83%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;83;57;Mostly sunny;83;57;ENE;4;33%;2%;9

