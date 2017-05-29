Croatia in talks to save country's biggest private company

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The biggest creditor of indebted Croatian food retailer Agrokor is in talks with the government over financial help.

Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, is Agrokor's biggest creditor and wants the Croatian government to take over the company's loan obligations.

Sberbank's deputy president, Maxim Poletaev, said after meeting Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday that future loans to Agrokor will depend "on the level of cooperation" of the government.

Sberbank has said it will provide no new financing for Agrokor until an agreement is reached with the government, which has since April been trying to prevent the collapse of the company and oversee debt restructuring.

Agrokor is the country's biggest private company and employer. It owes some 1.1 billion of euros ($1.2 billion) to Sberbank after incurring debt through rapid expansion.