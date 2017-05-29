South Africa wins toss, opts to field for third ODI in a row

LONDON (AP) — South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to field for the third successive time in the third and final one-day international against England at Lord's on Monday.

South Africa has already lost the three-match series after losing by 72 runs at Headingley and then a narrow two-run defeat at Southampton.

Seamer Morne Morkel is one of three changes made by South Africa, replacing Andile Phehlukwayo. JP Duminy and Wayne Parnell also returned in place of Farhaan Behardien and Dwaine Pretorius.

Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes are all carrying minor niggles and were rested ahead of the Champions Trophy as England made four changes to the side which won the second match.

Toby Roland-Jones was handed a one-day international debut while Jonny Bairstow, David Willey and Steven Finn also got their first match of the series.

Line-ups:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Toby Roland-Jones, Jake Ball, Steven Finn

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel