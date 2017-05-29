Philadelphia's music legacy is vast but hard to find

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Detroit has the Motown Museum. Mississippi has a blues trail. Memphis has Graceland, Sun Studio and the Stax Museum of American Soul.

But in Philadelphia — birthplace of the lush acoustic style known as The Sound of Philadelphia and the hometown of "American Bandstand" and Chubby Checker's "Twist" — there's no major place of pilgrimage for music fans.

A spokesman for the legendary music producers Gamble and Huff, who created The Sound of Philadelphia, say a museum is still part of their vision.

They're also working with the R & B Hall of Fame — a virtual hall of fame that has inducted over 100 artists — to bring the hall's annual ceremony to Philadelphia in 2018. The hope is to build interest and perhaps establish a joint museum someday.