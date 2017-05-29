The Latest: Muguruza's match stopped at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

__

11:50 a.m.

The first-round match between defending champion Garbine Muguruza and 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone has been interrupted for about 10 minutes after a spectator was attended by first aiders in the stands.

The match on the Philippe Chatrier court has started at a high pace, with both players trading some superb shots. Muguruza was up a break and led 3-2 when the match was stopped.

___

11:00 a.m.

Garbine Muguruza and Novak Djokovic will start the defense of their titles at the French Open on Monday.

Muguruza, who claimed the women's title last year by upsetting Serena Williams in the final, plays first on Court Philippe Chatrier. The fourth-seeded Spanish player takes on 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone in an intriguing matchup.

Djokovic, who completed a career Grand Slam in Paris last year but has been struggling with form and confidence since, is also set to play on the showcase court. The former world No. 1 is up against Marcel Granollers of Spain.

Hot temperatures are expected throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis