In Syria, more airstrikes hit IS de facto capital of Raqqa

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say more airstrikes and artillery shelling have hit the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the city was pounded by warplanes and artillery early in the morning on Monday. The activist group had no immediate word on casualties.

It said the bombardment comes as Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces captured new areas west of Raqqa.

The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently says that since Sunday, the U.S.-led coalition has carried out more than 30 airstrikes on the city, killing 35 people and destroying a school on Raqqa's northern outskirts.

Airstrikes have intensified over the past days as U.S.-backed fighters have marched toward the city, getting closer to besieging it from all sides.