Rail fares in Taiwan likely to go up, commuter pass prices go down

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has submitted a fare hike proposal, which, if approved by its supervisory agency, will raise fares by an average of 7.5%.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is reviewing the proposed fare hike.

But at the same time, the TRA is also mulling over lower prices for season passes, chopping 45% off of regular prices for 30-day commuter passes and 47% off for 60-day student passes that bear students’ names. Currently, the discounts for the commuter and student passes are 15% and 20%, respectively.

The TRA is also planning to price different classes of Tzu-Chiang Express differently, raising fares for long-distance Puyuma Express and Taroko Express by up to 5% and lowering fares for DMU Tze-Chiang Express, which mostly runs on the Eastern Line and South Link Line, by 20%, according to the TRA.

The fare hike was designed to affect the pockets of shorter distance passengers much more than those of longer distance passengers. For example, if the proposal is passed by the MOTC, the fare for a local train from Taipei to Banqiao will be increased from NT$15 to NT$25, about the same as Taipei Metro fare; and the fare from Taipei to Hsinchu will jump from NT$114 to NT$125.

The fare for a Tzu-Chiang Express from Taipei to Banqiao will go up from NT$23 to NT$45, and the fare from Taipei to Hualien will remain unchanged, but the fare from Taipei to Taitung will increase merely NT$2, from NT$783 to NT$785.