Relative 'devastated' after shooting kills 8 in Mississippi

Christianna May-Kelly, center, is supported by family members as she cries after answering reporters questions outside her parents' hom
Officers arrest suspect Willie Corey Godbolt on Sunday, May 28, 2017, following several fatal shootings Saturday in Lincoln County, Mis
Vincent Mitchell reflects on his escape and the deaths of family members Sunday, May 28, 2017, outside his Bogue Chitto, Miss., home. A
People embrace Sunday, May 28, 2017, outside a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house where several people were fatally shot during a house-to-hous
Investigators stand outside a Brookhaven, Miss., home Sunday, May 28, 2017, where several people were killed during shootings Saturday
This undated photo provided by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation shows suspect Willie Corey Godbolt in connection with several fa
A Lincoln County Sheriff's vehicle and evidence tape block a street Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Brookhaven, Miss., where several people we
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Vincent Mitchell is trying to make sense of how a family dispute in southern Mississippi led to a rampage that killed eight people, including a deputy.
Speaking shortly after the arrest of his stepson-in-law, Willie Corey Godbolt, Mitchell said he was devastated.
Godbolt showed up at Mitchell's home in the town of Bogue Chitto late Saturday night to demand that his estranged wife give up their two children.
Mitchell says a deputy was called and it first seemed like Godbolt would comply. But then Mitchell says Godbolt pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Mitchell said he escaped along with Godbolt's wife, but Mitchell's wife, her sister and one of the wife's daughters were among those killed. Also slain was Deputy William Durr.