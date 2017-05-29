Taiwan expands scope of politicians’ anti-money laundering investigations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s new anti-money laundering laws which will become effective on June 28, 2017 will expand the scope of anti-money laundering investigations to include family, friends and even lovers of politicians, top leaders of Academia of Sinica, and Taiwanese representatives posted abroad, reported United Daily News (UDN).

The third reading of the new anti-money laundering draft bill was passed by legislators in late 2016, which specifically targets important retired politicians.

In the future, the nation's anti-money laundering probe against retired politicians will include their closest family members and friends.

Taiwan's Executive Yuan established multi-government agency anti-money laundering office in mid-March, and announced on May 1st important politicians' family members and friends will be inclusive in anti-money laundering investigations in the future.

Politicians subject to the regulations include the President, Vice President, general-director secretaries and deputy secretaries of the Presidential Office and National Security Council, lawmakers, Examination Yuan members, The Control Yuan members and other government agency ministers and deputy ministers.

The list of politicians under anti-money laundering supervision also encompasses heads and deputy directors of the Grand Justice, Supreme Court, city mayors and deputy mayors, the nation's ambassadors and representatives, military personnel with a military rank above lieutenant general, state-owned business chairmen, and political party representatives and leaders.

Worth noting was the government’s decision to include Academia Sinica presidents and vice presidents in the list of those subjected to anti-money laundering investigations in the aftermath of former Academia Sinica President, Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠), was indicted for corruption in connection with biotech company OBI Pharma (浩鼎案) in January this year.

The definition of important politician family members covers first-degree relatives such as parents, siblings, children, in-laws family members, or a partner's family members.

According to Deputy Minister of Justice Chen Ming-tang (陳明堂), the criteria for a "partner equivalent to a spouse" is not limited to lovers from extramarital affairs, but may include same-sex couples.

Meanwhile, he defined important politicians close relations could include business partners, board members or supervisory counterparts in a company, employees, debt borrowers, or guarantors.

A politician that commissions a financial organization or financial trust to handle his or her asset, will also be subject to investigations since they are directly involved in the management of politicians' assets, and based on objective social norms will be considered as “people closely related” to the politicians.

Unlike some countries that place a statute of limitation on anti-money laundering monitoring of politicians, Taiwan’s new draft bill has decided to adapt the more stringent approach of not setting one, which is also implemented by other countries, said Chen.

This implies politicians will be subjected to watchful anti-money laundering monitoring for life, however, there are people petitioning for a statute of limitation of three years, five years or a decade.