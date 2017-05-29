Putin set to visit France in hope of mending strained ties

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin greets believers and participants as he visits the Sretensky M
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a G7 closing news conference in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27,
Demonstrators hold a banner with photos of Putin and late Libyan leader Col. Moammar Gadhafi reading "Putin, Gadhafi is waiting for you
Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" and "Unity makes strength" during a gathering at Trocadero next
Demonstrators hold flags and a banner reading "No to Russian agression" during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Par
Demonstrators hold flags during a gathering at Trocadero next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, Sunday, May 28, 2017 to protest aga
MOSCOW (AP) — On a trip that will likely shape Russia-France ties for years to come, President Vladimir Putin is set to visit France for talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron after expressing sympathy for his rivals during the campaign.
After Moscow lost its bets in the French vote, the visit offers the Russian leader a chance to turn the page and try to establish ties with Macron as the Kremlin has struggled to mend a bitter rift in relations with the West.
Monday's meeting comes in the wake of the Group of Seven's summit over the weekend where relations with Russia were part of the agenda, making Macron the first Western leader to speak to Putin after the talks.