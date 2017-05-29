AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, photo, a fire rages at houses following airstrikes by the Philippine Air Force in Marawi, southern Phil
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, a Shariah law official whips one of two men convicted of gay sex during a public caning outside a
In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017, photo, members of the Indonesian police bomb squad check the area after an explosion near a bus stop i
In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017, photo, a domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker that is stuck with a rear leg injury at
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, photo, residents evacuate to safety after a militant siege in Marawi city, southern Philippines. Army t
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, photo, police officers inspect the site where explosions reportedly went off near a bus terminal in Jak
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye leaves after her trial at the Seoul Central District
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, photo, a Thunderbolt-2000 wheeled MLRS system fires at a target during the annual Han Kuang exercises o
In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo, a woman laborer pacifies her child while cleaning a manhole on a sidewalk in Mumbai, India. Some 8
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, photo, Nico Locane, co-creator of "Parallax," stands under the installation of 492 extrusions of 11 dif
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, photo, a woman comforts the mother of Shakil, 38, an Indian man killed by a gang on early Thursday nigh
In this Sunday, May 21, 2017, photo, an Indian woman bathes while standing on floating bamboo kept for sale in the river Brahmaputra in
In this Sunday, May 21, 2017, photo, Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after wining the Indian Premier League (IPL) crick
In this Friday, May 26, 2017, photo, a member of the Malaysian Islamic authority performs "Rukyah Hilal Syawal," the sighting of the ne
Jets fired rockets at militant positions in the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines, as thousands of people fled violence following a siege by gunmen linked to the Islamic State group.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, more than a thousand people packed a mosque courtyard to watch a public caning of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
Members of the police bomb squad in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, investigated the scene after two explosions were detonated by suicide bombers, killing two police officers.
Veterinarians and local villagers came to the aid of a 10-year-old elephant that was stuck in a marshy area with a leg injury at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary east of Gauhati, India.
