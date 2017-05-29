JFK's life, legacy to be celebrated on his centennial

FILE - In this June 5, 1961 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II poses with U.S. President John F. Kennedy, before a state dinner at Buckingh
FILE - In this June 3, 1961, file photo, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and President John F. Kennedy talk in the residence of the U.
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1962 file photo, President John F. Kennedy walks with Vice President Lyndon Johnson, right, on the White House
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office on Ca
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy heads for Washington after an overnight stopover in West Palm Beach,
FILE - In this April 2, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leave St. Edward's Catholic Church
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, pose in front of the Christmas tree in the
FILE - In this June 29, 1962 file photo, U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos are showered with con
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy rides in a motorcade with his wife Jacqueline, right, Nellie Connall
BOSTON (AP) — The life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy will be celebrated on the day he would have turned 100.
The United States Postal Service plans to commemorate Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will hold a birthday celebration that includes a flyover from the U.S. Navy. The Boston museum unveiled a new exhibit Friday featuring 100 original artifacts, documents and photographs from Kennedy's life and political career.
A wreath-laying ceremony is planned Monday to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Kennedy was 46 when he was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.