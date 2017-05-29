JFK's life, legacy to be celebrated on his centennial

BOSTON (AP) — The life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy will be celebrated on the day he would have turned 100.

The United States Postal Service plans to commemorate Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will hold a birthday celebration that includes a flyover from the U.S. Navy. The Boston museum unveiled a new exhibit Friday featuring 100 original artifacts, documents and photographs from Kennedy's life and political career.

A wreath-laying ceremony is planned Monday to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Kennedy was 46 when he was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.