Atlanta beats New York FC 3-1, Houston draws 0-0 with Dallas

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta scored three goals in a seven-minute first-half burst in beating New York City FC 3-1 on Sunday.

Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in the 16th minute then Argentine winger Hector Villalba made it 2-0 when he curled the ball into the net just three minutes later.

Almiron scored his second goal in the 23rd minute as United seized control of the match while New York's lone replay was a consolation goal from Jack Harrison midway through the second half.

DYNAMO 0, FC DALLAS 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Houston and Dallas played out a scoreless draw in the MLS Texan derby.

The stalemate left both teams tied for second in the Western Conference standings behind Kansas City.