BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|133
|10x—10
|18
|0
Duffy, Maness (5), Almonte (6), T.Wood (7) and S.Perez, Butera; Tomlin and R.Perez. W_Tomlin 3-6. L_Duffy 4-4. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio. Cleveland, Kipnis.
___
|Texas
|001
|100
|100—3
|10
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
Cashner, Kela (8), Bush (9) and Lucroy; Biagini, Leone (7), Grilli (8), Howell (9) and Martin. W_Cashner 2-4. L_Biagini 1-3. Sv_Bush (6). HRs_Texas, Gallo.
___
|Oakland
|020
|001
|020—5
|4
|2
|New York
|014
|100
|12x—9
|10
|1
Triggs, J.Smith (7), Axford (8) and Phegley; Pineda, Green (7), Layne (8), Warren (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Pineda 6-2. L_Triggs 5-4. Sv_Warren (1). HRs_Oakland, Davis. New York, Judge.
___
|Seattle
|000
|100
|112—5
|16
|2
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Bergman, Pazos (8), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and C.Ruiz; Porcello, Scott (7), Hembree (7), Abad (9), Boyer (9) and Leon. W_Bergman 2-2. L_Porcello 3-6. HRs_Seattle, Heredia, Cano.
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|120—3
|6
|2
|Chicago
|003
|220
|00x—7
|10
|1
Zimmermann, Saupold (6), Leon (8) and Avila, J.Hicks; M.Gonzalez, Jennings (8), Beck (9), Dav.Robertson (9) and Narvaez. W_M.Gonzalez 4-5. L_Zimmermann 4-4. Sv_Dav.Robertson (7). HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Frazier, Cabrera.
___
|Baltimore
|210
|000
|010—4
|7
|1
|Houston
|062
|000
|00x—8
|11
|2
Asher, Jimenez (3) and Castillo; McCullers, Feliz (7), Hoyt (8), Sipp (9) and Gattis. W_McCullers 6-1. L_Asher 1-3. HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo, Schoop. Houston, Springer.
___
|Tampa Bay
|200
|010
|002
|000
|012—8
|18
|3
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|120
|000
|010—6
|13
|2
Cobb, Whitley (6), Garton (7), Stanek (8), Hunter (9), Farquhar (11), Colome (13), E.Ramirez (15) and Sucre; Gibson, Breslow (6), Rogers (8), Kintzler (9), Pressly (9), Belisle (11), Haley (13), Duffey (14), Santiago (15) and J.Castro. W_Colome 1-2. L_Santiago 4-4. Sv_E.Ramirez (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Morrison, Longoria. Minnesota, Mauer.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|1
|Miami
|100
|032
|03x—9
|12
|2
Shoemaker, Morin (5), Guerra (6), Hernandez (8), Middleton (8) and Maldonado; Urena, Ziegler (6), Phelps (7), Wittgren (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 3-2. L_Shoemaker 4-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado. Miami, Stanton, Riddle.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|112
|120
|001—8
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|040
|000
|000—4
|10
|0
Feldman, B.Wood (6), W.Peralta (7), Storen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Eflin, L.Garcia (6), Gomez (8) and Knapp. W_Feldman 4-4. L_Eflin 0-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Duvall 2, Kivlehan 2. Philadelphia, Knapp.
___
|San Diego
|210
|020
|000—5
|14
|0
|Washington
|110
|010
|000—3
|8
|1
Chacin, Yates (5), Buchter (7), Hand (8), Maurer (9) and Torrens; Ross, J.Turner (5), Treinen (7), Romero (9) and Lobaton. W_Yates 1-0. L_Ross 2-1. Sv_Maurer (6). HRs_San Diego, Schimpf.
___
|Arizona
|000
|100
|040—5
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|411
|01x—9
|15
|0
Corbin, McFarland (5), Hoover (8) and Iannetta; Nelson, Drake (8), Torres (8), J.Barnes (8) and Pina. W_Nelson 3-3. L_Corbin 4-5. Sv_J.Barnes (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Santana.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|101—4
|10
|0
|Colorado
|010
|300
|04x—8
|10
|0
Lynn, Lyons (6), Bowman (8), Brebbia (8) and Fryer; Marquez, Rusin (6), Ottavino (7), Holland (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 4-2. L_Lynn 4-3. HRs_St. Louis, Pham, Gyorko, DeJong, Garcia. Colorado, Parra.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|2
|San Francisco
|241
|000
|00x—7
|6
|0
Dickey, Wisler (7) and K.Suzuki; Cueto, Morris (7), Osich (8), Gearrin (9) and Posey. W_Cueto 5-4. L_Dickey 3-4.
___
|Chicago
|010
|300
|000—4
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|033
|010
|20x—9
|11
|1
Lester, Montgomery (4), Strop (6), Rondon (7), Pena (8) and Contreras, Schwarber; Kershaw, Fields (5), Romo (7), Liberatore (7), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes. W_Fields 2-0. L_Lester 3-3. HRs_Chicago, Baez, Rizzo, Contreras. Los Angeles, Puig, Barnes, Hernandez, Bellinger.
___
|New York
|000
|231
|100—7
|14
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|010—2
|9
|0
Harvey, Sewald (7), Ramirez (9) and T.d'Arnaud; Glasnow, Marinez (6), Barbato (8) and Cervelli. W_Harvey 4-3. L_Glasnow 2-4. HRs_New York, Duda. Pittsburgh, Polanco.