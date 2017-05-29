BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0756

Sunday's Major League Baseball Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 010 000— 1 6 0 Cleveland 002 133 10x—10 18 0

Duffy, Maness (5), Almonte (6), T.Wood (7) and S.Perez, Butera; Tomlin and R.Perez. W_Tomlin 3-6. L_Duffy 4-4. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio. Cleveland, Kipnis.

___

Texas 001 100 100—3 10 0 Toronto 100 000 000—1 7 1

Cashner, Kela (8), Bush (9) and Lucroy; Biagini, Leone (7), Grilli (8), Howell (9) and Martin. W_Cashner 2-4. L_Biagini 1-3. Sv_Bush (6). HRs_Texas, Gallo.

___

Oakland 020 001 020—5 4 2 New York 014 100 12x—9 10 1

Triggs, J.Smith (7), Axford (8) and Phegley; Pineda, Green (7), Layne (8), Warren (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Pineda 6-2. L_Triggs 5-4. Sv_Warren (1). HRs_Oakland, Davis. New York, Judge.

___

Seattle 000 100 112—5 16 2 Boston 000 000 000—0 5 1

Bergman, Pazos (8), Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and C.Ruiz; Porcello, Scott (7), Hembree (7), Abad (9), Boyer (9) and Leon. W_Bergman 2-2. L_Porcello 3-6. HRs_Seattle, Heredia, Cano.

___

Detroit 000 000 120—3 6 2 Chicago 003 220 00x—7 10 1

Zimmermann, Saupold (6), Leon (8) and Avila, J.Hicks; M.Gonzalez, Jennings (8), Beck (9), Dav.Robertson (9) and Narvaez. W_M.Gonzalez 4-5. L_Zimmermann 4-4. Sv_Dav.Robertson (7). HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Frazier, Cabrera.

___

Baltimore 210 000 010—4 7 1 Houston 062 000 00x—8 11 2

Asher, Jimenez (3) and Castillo; McCullers, Feliz (7), Hoyt (8), Sipp (9) and Gattis. W_McCullers 6-1. L_Asher 1-3. HRs_Baltimore, Trumbo, Schoop. Houston, Springer.

___

Tampa Bay 200 010 002 000 012—8 18 3 Minnesota 001 001 120 000 010—6 13 2

(15 innings)

Cobb, Whitley (6), Garton (7), Stanek (8), Hunter (9), Farquhar (11), Colome (13), E.Ramirez (15) and Sucre; Gibson, Breslow (6), Rogers (8), Kintzler (9), Pressly (9), Belisle (11), Haley (13), Duffey (14), Santiago (15) and J.Castro. W_Colome 1-2. L_Santiago 4-4. Sv_E.Ramirez (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Morrison, Longoria. Minnesota, Mauer.

___

INTERLEAGUE Los Angeles 000 200 000—2 4 1 Miami 100 032 03x—9 12 2

Shoemaker, Morin (5), Guerra (6), Hernandez (8), Middleton (8) and Maldonado; Urena, Ziegler (6), Phelps (7), Wittgren (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 3-2. L_Shoemaker 4-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado. Miami, Stanton, Riddle.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 112 120 001—8 12 0 Philadelphia 040 000 000—4 10 0

Feldman, B.Wood (6), W.Peralta (7), Storen (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Eflin, L.Garcia (6), Gomez (8) and Knapp. W_Feldman 4-4. L_Eflin 0-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Duvall 2, Kivlehan 2. Philadelphia, Knapp.

___

San Diego 210 020 000—5 14 0 Washington 110 010 000—3 8 1

Chacin, Yates (5), Buchter (7), Hand (8), Maurer (9) and Torrens; Ross, J.Turner (5), Treinen (7), Romero (9) and Lobaton. W_Yates 1-0. L_Ross 2-1. Sv_Maurer (6). HRs_San Diego, Schimpf.

___

Arizona 000 100 040—5 11 1 Milwaukee 200 411 01x—9 15 0

Corbin, McFarland (5), Hoover (8) and Iannetta; Nelson, Drake (8), Torres (8), J.Barnes (8) and Pina. W_Nelson 3-3. L_Corbin 4-5. Sv_J.Barnes (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Santana.

___

St. Louis 000 002 101—4 10 0 Colorado 010 300 04x—8 10 0

Lynn, Lyons (6), Bowman (8), Brebbia (8) and Fryer; Marquez, Rusin (6), Ottavino (7), Holland (9) and Wolters. W_Marquez 4-2. L_Lynn 4-3. HRs_St. Louis, Pham, Gyorko, DeJong, Garcia. Colorado, Parra.

___

Atlanta 000 001 000—1 7 2 San Francisco 241 000 00x—7 6 0

Dickey, Wisler (7) and K.Suzuki; Cueto, Morris (7), Osich (8), Gearrin (9) and Posey. W_Cueto 5-4. L_Dickey 3-4.

___

Chicago 010 300 000—4 11 0 Los Angeles 033 010 20x—9 11 1

Lester, Montgomery (4), Strop (6), Rondon (7), Pena (8) and Contreras, Schwarber; Kershaw, Fields (5), Romo (7), Liberatore (7), Jansen (9) and A.Barnes. W_Fields 2-0. L_Lester 3-3. HRs_Chicago, Baez, Rizzo, Contreras. Los Angeles, Puig, Barnes, Hernandez, Bellinger.

___

New York 000 231 100—7 14 0 Pittsburgh 010 000 010—2 9 0

Harvey, Sewald (7), Ramirez (9) and T.d'Arnaud; Glasnow, Marinez (6), Barbato (8) and Cervelli. W_Harvey 4-3. L_Glasnow 2-4. HRs_New York, Duda. Pittsburgh, Polanco.