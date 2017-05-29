Firefighters rescue Taiwan hiking groups trapped on Babokuru Mountain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Two hiking groups consisting of 22 members trapped on Babokuru Mountain (巴博庫魯山) or also known as Mawanglai Shan (馬望來山) hiking trail on May 28 were safely located and rescued by Yilan County firefighters on Monday.

The Yilan Fire Department received a distress call at 8:00 PM on Sunday from two hiking groups comprising of seven women and 15 men that their climb down the Babokuru Mountain was obstructed by rockslides.

The hiking groups started their two-day hike to reach the pinnacle of Babokuru Mountain from the Taman Mountain (塔曼山) entrance in Taoyuan County, and planned their descent from Mingchi area in Datung Township of Yilan County.

However, the number 110 forest hike trail down the mountain was barricaded by fallen rocks, and the groups sent an assistance request to Yilan County Fire Department.

Firefighters and Forest Bureau officers on duty launched a search mission on Sunday night to locate the trapped hikers, and were able to locate and safely guide them down the mountain.

Towering 2,101 meters above sea level, The Babokuru Mountain is the highest peak in the Northern Cross of Taiwan, and part of the nation's second tallest peak Snow Mountain's (雪山) mountain ridge.

Located near Mingchi Forest Recreation Area (明池森林遊樂區) in Yilan County, The Babokuru Mountain, is a popular destination for experienced hikers because of its scenic view of the Snow Mountain.

The Babokuru Mountain spans three counties and cities in Taiwan, including New Taipei City, Yilan County and Taoyuan County.

The Central Weather Bureau issued heavy rain alerts in Yilan County and Hualien County on Monday, which could raise rockslide hazards in mountainous regions in these areas, as rain loosens soil and rocks over the time period.

The Fourth Maintenance Office of the Highway Bureau issued an earlier rockslide and landslide alert to pedestrians, asking them not to travel to mountainous areas subjected to heavy rain during this period.