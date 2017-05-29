BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Connecticut
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|4
|1
|.800
|1½
|Phoenix
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|San Antonio
|0
|5
|.000
|5½
___
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut 97, Chicago 79
Minnesota 80, San Antonio 66
Seattle 94, Indiana 70