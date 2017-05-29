BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/29 10:16
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750
Washington 3 2 .600 ½
New York 2 2 .500 1
Indiana 2 3 .400
Connecticut 1 4 .200
Chicago 1 5 .167 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 0 1.000
Seattle 4 1 .800
Phoenix 3 2 .600
Dallas 2 2 .500 3
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 3
San Antonio 0 5 .000

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 97, Chicago 79

Minnesota 80, San Antonio 66

Seattle 94, Indiana 70