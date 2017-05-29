BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|26 15
|8
|3
|51
|22
|53
|River Plate
|25 14
|7
|4
|44
|23
|49
|Newell's
|26 14
|6
|6
|37
|23
|48
|Banfield
|26 15
|3
|8
|36
|29
|48
|San Lorenzo
|26 14
|4
|8
|41
|31
|46
|Independiente
|25 12
|9
|4
|32
|17
|45
|Racing Club
|26 14
|3
|9
|43
|36
|45
|Estudiantes
|25 12
|8
|5
|39
|25
|44
|Colon
|26 13
|5
|8
|30
|23
|44
|Lanus
|26 12
|6
|8
|31
|23
|42
|Rosario Central
|26 11
|8
|7
|35
|24
|41
|Talleres
|26 11
|7
|8
|30
|23
|40
|Defensa y Justicia 25 11
|7
|7
|23
|18
|40
|Godoy Cruz
|26 11
|4 11
|30
|29
|37
|Gimnasia
|26 10
|7
|9
|22
|21
|37
|Atletico Rafaela
|26
|9
|6 11
|26
|25
|33
|Atletico Tucuman
|25
|8
|7 10
|31
|30
|31
|Olimpo
|25
|7
|9
|9
|28
|27
|30
|Temperley
|26
|8
|6 12
|25
|34
|30
|Santa Fe
|25
|7
|8 10
|22
|30
|29
|San Martin
|26
|6 11
|9
|24
|35
|29
|Velez Sarsfield
|25
|8
|4 13
|22
|38
|28
|Patronato Parana
|26
|6
|9 11
|25
|36
|27
|Huracan
|26
|5 10 11
|21
|25
|25
|Tigre
|26
|6
|7 13
|29
|38
|25
|Aldosivi
|26
|5
|9 12
|14
|31
|24
|Belgrano
|26
|4 10 12
|18
|29
|22
|Sarmiento
|26
|5
|7 14
|25
|41
|22
|Quilmes
|25
|6
|4 15
|15
|38
|22
|Arsenal
|25
|4
|5 16
|19
|44
|17
|Tuesday, May 23
Gimnasia 0, River Plate 3
|Friday, May 26
Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0
|Saturday, May 27
Colon 1, Gimnasia 2
Banfield 3, Temperley 1
Newell's 3, Olimpo 2
Huracan 1, Boca Juniors 1
San Martin 4, Sarmiento 2
|Sunday, May 28
Racing Club 2, San Lorenzo 1
Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0
Arsenal 0, Lanus 2
Talleres 2, Atletico Tucuman 1
River Plate 0, Rosario Central 0
Atletico Rafaela 1, Belgrano 2
Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 3
|Monday, May 29
Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 30
Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 0015 GMT
|Wednesday, May 31
Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate 2315 GMT
|Sunday, June 4
Olimpo vs. Huracan 2100 GMT
Belgrano vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Colon 2100 GMT
Racing Club vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Banfield 2100 GMT
Lanus vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Newell's 2100 GMT
Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Independiente 2100 GMT
Temperley vs. Talleres 2100 GMT