BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/29 10:29
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 26 15 8 3 51 22 53
River Plate 25 14 7 4 44 23 49
Newell's 26 14 6 6 37 23 48
Banfield 26 15 3 8 36 29 48
San Lorenzo 26 14 4 8 41 31 46
Independiente 25 12 9 4 32 17 45
Racing Club 26 14 3 9 43 36 45
Estudiantes 25 12 8 5 39 25 44
Colon 26 13 5 8 30 23 44
Lanus 26 12 6 8 31 23 42
Rosario Central 26 11 8 7 35 24 41
Talleres 26 11 7 8 30 23 40
Defensa y Justicia 25 11 7 7 23 18 40
Godoy Cruz 26 11 4 11 30 29 37
Gimnasia 26 10 7 9 22 21 37
Atletico Rafaela 26 9 6 11 26 25 33
Atletico Tucuman 25 8 7 10 31 30 31
Olimpo 25 7 9 9 28 27 30
Temperley 26 8 6 12 25 34 30
Santa Fe 25 7 8 10 22 30 29
San Martin 26 6 11 9 24 35 29
Velez Sarsfield 25 8 4 13 22 38 28
Patronato Parana 26 6 9 11 25 36 27
Huracan 26 5 10 11 21 25 25
Tigre 26 6 7 13 29 38 25
Aldosivi 26 5 9 12 14 31 24
Belgrano 26 4 10 12 18 29 22
Sarmiento 26 5 7 14 25 41 22
Quilmes 25 6 4 15 15 38 22
Arsenal 25 4 5 16 19 44 17
Tuesday, May 23

Gimnasia 0, River Plate 3

Friday, May 26

Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0

Saturday, May 27

Colon 1, Gimnasia 2

Banfield 3, Temperley 1

Newell's 3, Olimpo 2

Huracan 1, Boca Juniors 1

San Martin 4, Sarmiento 2

Sunday, May 28

Racing Club 2, San Lorenzo 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0

Arsenal 0, Lanus 2

Talleres 2, Atletico Tucuman 1

River Plate 0, Rosario Central 0

Atletico Rafaela 1, Belgrano 2

Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 3

Monday, May 29

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 30

Velez Sarsfield vs. Quilmes 0015 GMT

Wednesday, May 31

Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate 2315 GMT

Sunday, June 4

Olimpo vs. Huracan 2100 GMT

Belgrano vs. Arsenal 2100 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Colon 2100 GMT

Racing Club vs. Aldosivi 2100 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana 2100 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Banfield 2100 GMT

Lanus vs. Estudiantes 2100 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Rafaela 2100 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Defensa y Justicia 2100 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Newell's 2100 GMT

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield 2100 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Independiente 2100 GMT

Temperley vs. Talleres 2100 GMT