BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/05/29 10:29
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Gimnasia 0, River Plate 3

Friday's Match

Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0

Saturday's Matches

Colon 1, Gimnasia 2

Banfield 3, Temperley 1

Newell's 3, Olimpo 2

Huracan 1, Boca Juniors 1

San Martin 4, Sarmiento 2

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club 2, San Lorenzo 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0

Arsenal 0, Lanus 2

Talleres 2, Atletico Tucuman 1

River Plate 0, Rosario Central 0

Atletico Rafaela 1, Belgrano 2

Patronato Parana 0, Godoy Cruz 3

Monday's Match

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe