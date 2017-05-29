Central Cross-island Highway closed over rockslides

TAIPEI (Taiwan)—Today marks the first day of Taiwan's Dragon Boat Festival, but those planning to take the Central Cross-island Highway to visit the scenic mountainous terrain in central and eastern Taiwan should consider a detour.

The Provincial Number Eight Highway of the Central Cross-island Highway was blocked by fallen rocks at the 164-kilometer mark of the highway on Sunday night, due to heavy rains that swept over eastern Taiwan, announced The Fourth Maintenance Office of the Directorate General of Highways (DGH).

Although the route was cleared from fallen rocks, rockslides continued on The Provincial Number Nine Highway, causing delay in reopening of the highway for travels, said the office.

It is estimated The Provincial Number Nine Highway will not recover from construction works till after 3:00 PM on Monday.

The Fourth Maintenance Office warned pedestrians not to enter the mountainous regions because soil and rocks had loosened up from heavy rains, leading to higher risks of mudslides and rockslides.

Additionally, sporadic rockslides have continued on Suhua Highway's Provincial Highway number nine 112.6 kilometer section.

Even though emergency construction workers and equipment were dispatched to the location, they have been unable to repair the damaged road, and estimate the reopening of the highway will be delayed to 3:00 PM.

If rocks continue to tumble onto the road, the reopening of the highway will be pushed back even further.

Alishan Forest Highway's 78.4-kilometer segment was also blocked by rockslides on Sunday night, and did not recover from road clearance constructions until Monday morning.